Why Kerala HC recently criticized CBFC over 'TKSS 2' Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

The Kerala High Court recently called out the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for not being careful enough when giving The Kerala Story 2 a U/A certificate.

The judge said the trailer/teaser could distort public perception, observed a prima facie absence of application of mind by the CBFC when granting the certificate, and worried it could hurt Kerala's reputation.

The Division Bench later permitted screening after hearing the appeal.