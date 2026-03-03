Why Kerala HC recently criticized CBFC over 'TKSS 2'
The Kerala High Court recently called out the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for not being careful enough when giving The Kerala Story 2 a U/A certificate.
The judge said the trailer/teaser could distort public perception, observed a prima facie absence of application of mind by the CBFC when granting the certificate, and worried it could hurt Kerala's reputation.
The Division Bench later permitted screening after hearing the appeal.
Controversies around 'TKSS 2' and its certification
Even after getting cleared, The Kerala Story 2 faced protests—activists burned posters and some theaters canceled shows due to low turnout and clashes.
Meanwhile, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah defended the film, saying the film exposes criminals, not Kerala or its people, and that Kerala is God's own country.
An eight-member CBFC team had already suggested cuts without changing the main story.