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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Face should suit Shaktimaan...': Why Mukesh Khanna doesn't want Ranveer  
'Face should suit Shaktimaan...': Why Mukesh Khanna doesn't want Ranveer  
Mukesh Khanna thinks Ranveer's face carries negativity

'Face should suit Shaktimaan...': Why Mukesh Khanna doesn't want Ranveer  

By Shreya Mukherjee
Apr 29, 2026
02:49 pm
What's the story

Actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the titular role in the popular '90s series Shaktimaan, has expressed his disapproval of Ranveer Singh's casting in the upcoming film, once again. Despite praising Singh's performance in Dhurandhar, Khanna remains firm on his stance against the actor's involvement. "I don't want a very big actor for Shaktimaan," he told HT City.

Casting criteria

Khanna's reasoning behind his stance

Khanna elaborated on his reasons, saying, "I want an image for Shaktimaan that was not with Ranveer, which is why I took a stand against it. I am not against his performance." He emphasized that becoming Shaktimaan requires more than just acting skills; it also necessitates having the right appearance. "The face should suit Shaktimaan," he added.

Role suitability

Khanna could consider Singh for the role of villain role

Khanna recalled all the gray-shade characters Singh has played, saying, "Mera objection sirf yahi hai ki uski aankhon mein Shaktimaan dikhna chahiye, woh khada ho toh woh scheming nahi dikhna chahiye." He added that he could consider Singh for the role of Kilvish (the villain), but not as Shaktimaan. "Negativity hai face par, positivity nahi hai uske face par," he said.

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Another objection

Khanna also disapproves of Ranbir as Lord Ram

Apart from Singh's casting, Khanna has also voiced his disapproval of Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana: Part 1. However, he noted that he will form a proper opinion only after the film releases: "Teaser se baat nahi banti. Teaser kabhi kabhi misleading hota hai...I can't form my opinion on a teaser." The film, also starring Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, is set to release on Diwali this year.

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