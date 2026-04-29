'Face should suit Shaktimaan...': Why Mukesh Khanna doesn't want Ranveer  

Actor Mukesh Khanna , who played the titular role in the popular '90s series Shaktimaan , has expressed his disapproval of Ranveer Singh 's casting in the upcoming film, once again. Despite praising Singh's performance in Dhurandhar, Khanna remains firm on his stance against the actor's involvement. "I don't want a very big actor for Shaktimaan," he told HT City.

Casting criteria Khanna's reasoning behind his stance Khanna elaborated on his reasons, saying, "I want an image for Shaktimaan that was not with Ranveer, which is why I took a stand against it. I am not against his performance." He emphasized that becoming Shaktimaan requires more than just acting skills; it also necessitates having the right appearance. "The face should suit Shaktimaan," he added.

Role suitability Khanna could consider Singh for the role of villain role Khanna recalled all the gray-shade characters Singh has played, saying, "Mera objection sirf yahi hai ki uski aankhon mein Shaktimaan dikhna chahiye, woh khada ho toh woh scheming nahi dikhna chahiye." He added that he could consider Singh for the role of Kilvish (the villain), but not as Shaktimaan. "Negativity hai face par, positivity nahi hai uske face par," he said.

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