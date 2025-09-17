Why Prahlad Kakkar chose Aamir over SRK for an ad

In a recent interview, renowned ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar shared an interesting anecdote about his past decision to cast Aamir Khan instead of Shah Rukh Khan for an advertisement. The decision was made despite Khan charging more than double the price of Shah Rukh's fee. Kakkar revealed that he was drawn to Khan's "innocent boy next door" image from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which he believed suited the ad better than Shah Rukh's image.

Decision details 'Khan was charging ₹17 lakh...' Kakkar told Vickey Lalwani, "Aamir was charging some ₹17 lakh and Shah Rukh was only charging ₹6 lakh at that time." "And why Shah Rukh was charging ₹6 lakh was also because he was short of ₹6 lakh for buying his house (Mannat)." "So he said, I am short of ₹6 lakh, you give me, and I will do the ad. So I said he is not right for the film. Money was not my concern."

Negotiation process It took 6 months to convince Khan Kakkar further revealed that it took him six months to convince Khan to do the advertisement. He said, "Then they went round the mulberry bush and then after about six months of negotiating, Aamir said yes." "He didn't say yes to them; they said yes to him." "He didn't budge." The ad in question featured Aishwarya Rai and Mahima Chaudhry.