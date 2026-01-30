Rani Mukerji says 'let's not decode' 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Rani Mukerji , who played Tina Malhotra in the iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai , believes that the movie should be experienced without over-analyzing it. In an interview with Zoom, she said that the movie was a product of a simpler time and wasn't meant to be dissected. "I always feel that every film has a certain magic at the time for which it is made...I would like to say, let's keep that magic alive. Let's not decode it too much."

Set memories 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was 'unlimited fun' Mukerji fondly remembered the "deeply personal and familial atmosphere" on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She recalled having "unlimited fun" while shooting, with moments that made it feel more like home than work. "I have a lot of shooting memories... I have memories of Karan's dad Yash (Johar) uncle being there on set," she said.

Filming philosophy 'Nobody took each other so seriously...' Mukerji described the set as a place where hierarchies barely mattered, and no one was consumed by perfection. She said, "It was like a family, you know, where we're shooting, you know, our parents are around, they're enjoying, they're chatting, and we are doing our thing." "Nobody took each other so seriously... It was more about the feeling. It was more about the vibe of a scene. It was more about camaraderie."

