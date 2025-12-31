Next Article
Why Ranveer Singh is keeping things quiet after 'Dhurandhar'
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh, usually known for his energetic vibe and social media presence, has gone off the radar even as his latest film Dhurandhar turns into a box-office hit.
Instead of interviews or big celebrations, he simply shared a meaningful movie quote on Instagram to mark the moment.
All about the effort behind the scenes
Singh put in serious work for Dhurandhar—he gained 15kg for the role and then lost it, and repeatedly told photographer Varinder Chawla, "Paaji, maine bahaut mehnat ki hai ispe."
Photographer Varinder Chawla said you could really see that dedication on screen.
When praised, Ranveer kept it humble, focusing more on his hard work than the hype.