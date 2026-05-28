'Carry on Jattiye' faces legal hurdle: Know why

The much-anticipated Punjabi film Carry on Jattiye (original title Carry On Jatta 4) is reportedly facing a legal hurdle ahead of its release. Reliance Industries Ltd has approached the Bombay High Court to block the film's release, citing a contractual dispute, reported Complete Cinema magazine, via Bollywood Hungama. The matter involves a tripartite agreement between Reliance, Panorama Studios International Ltd., and Humble Motion Pictures.

Legal developments What the court said The case was heard by Justice Abhay Ahuja, who allowed Reliance to amend certain defects in its commercial plaint. The court also permitted Reliance to approach the Vacation Court for necessary relief. During the hearing, the defense objected to the suit's maintainability, citing non-compliance with verification requirements for commercial disputes. Senior Advocate Venkatesh Dhond, representing Reliance, requested a status quo order over fears that defendants may create third-party rights over the property.

Proceedings Understanding third-party rights Senior Advocate Ashish Kamat, representing Panorama Studios, opposed the request for status quo. He argued that third-party rights had already been created before Reliance moved its application. Third-party rights usually refer to the legal rights that allow a party who is not directly part of a contract to enforce certain terms of that very contract. So, these third parties gain the right to sue, claim damages, or seek an injunction as if they were a party to the contract.

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