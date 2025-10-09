Why Saif left the hospital on foot, not by wheelchair

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently spoke about the knife attack he survived at his Mumbai home in January. The incident left him with multiple stab wounds near his spine, necessitating a week-long hospital stay. However, what surprised many was Khan's calm demeanor when he walked out of the hospital after surgery, dressed in a white shirt and jeans. While some praised his resilience, others dismissed the incident as "fake."

Explanation 'It was painful to walk, but I could walk' Speaking on the show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, Khan explained his decision to walk out of the hospital on foot despite his injuries. He said, "I said, 'If the media is curious, we should settle it. Let me just walk out of the hospital because I can walk.'" "The back was okay, and it was painful to walk, but I could walk. The wheelchair was not required."

Statement Khan didn't want to create panic Khan added that he didn't want to dramatize the situation. "Somebody said, 'You should go in an ambulance.' Somebody said, 'You should go in a wheelchair.'" "And my instinct was why create any kind of panic or worry even with family, fans, well-wishers or anyone?" "Just walk out to send a picture message that you're okay. That was the idea."

Online debate My mother suggested I use a wheelchair, added Khan Khan's decision to walk out of the hospital sparked an online debate, with many accusing him of staging the incident. Responding to these allegations, he said, "There was so much feedback on that, 'This is fake and that's true.'" He also revealed that his mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, had suggested he use a wheelchair for his discharge.