Why Telugu film workers are on strike: Explained
Film sets across the Telugu industry have been quiet for over a week, thanks to an ongoing strike by the Telugu Film Industry Employees's Federation (TFIEF).
The big issue? Producers want fixed 12-hour shifts and a new wage system, but workers aren't on board.
With no agreement in sight, movie productions are stuck in limbo.
TFIEF vs producers: The pay standoff
Producers have offered pay bumps for the lowest earners—up to 15% more this year for those making under ₹2,000 daily, and a quick 20% raise for those under ₹1,000. But these raises come with strings attached.
Meanwhile, TFIEF wants a total 30% increase spread over three years (with at least 20% right away).
Adding to the mix, actor Chiranjeevi clarified he hasn't been involved in talks, saying only the Film Chamber can negotiate—just showing how complicated things have gotten.