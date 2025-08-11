Why Telugu film workers are on strike: Explained

TFIEF vs producers: The pay standoff

Producers have offered pay bumps for the lowest earners—up to 15% more this year for those making under ₹2,000 daily, and a quick 20% raise for those under ₹1,000. But these raises come with strings attached.

Meanwhile, TFIEF wants a total 30% increase spread over three years (with at least 20% right away).

Adding to the mix, actor Chiranjeevi clarified he hasn't been involved in talks, saying only the Film Chamber can negotiate—just showing how complicated things have gotten.