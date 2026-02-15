Why Vishal Bhardwaj never cast Nana Patekar in 27 years
Vishal Bhardwaj just opened up about why he never cast Nana Patekar in his films for 27 years, even though they've been friends for 27 years.
On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Bhardwaj admitted, "Everyone is very scared of Nana Patekar, even though he is a very soft-hearted person," and called it his own mistake since Patekar had asked him several times about working together.
'Nana is the naughtiest child in a classroom'
After all those years, Bhardwaj finally gave Patekar a major role in O' Romeo, which released on February 13 to mixed reviews. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri and is based on Mafia Queens of Mumbai.
But things got awkward at the trailer launch—Patekar walked out after waiting over an hour.
Later, Bhardwaj described him as "the naughtiest child in a classroom" who both entertains and stirs things up.