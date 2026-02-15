Why Vishal Bhardwaj never cast Nana Patekar in 27 years Entertainment Feb 15, 2026

Vishal Bhardwaj just opened up about why he never cast Nana Patekar in his films for 27 years, even though they've been friends for 27 years.

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Bhardwaj admitted, "Everyone is very scared of Nana Patekar, even though he is a very soft-hearted person," and called it his own mistake since Patekar had asked him several times about working together.