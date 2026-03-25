Why Emily Osment skipped 'Hannah Montana' 20th anniversary special

Emily Osment, who played Lily Truscott on the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, has explained her absence from the show's 20th-anniversary special. The reunion included an interview with Miley Cyrus that was hosted by Alex Cooper and featured cast appearances and never-before-seen footage. In a recent Instagram post , Osment, who played Miley Stewart's best friend, shared that she couldn't attend because she was filming George & Mandy's First Marriage, her CBS sitcom.

Post details Osment's heartfelt message to fans In her post, Osment wrote, "Hannah Montana changed my life, it gave me a lifelong respect for this medium of comedy." "I've met thousands of HM fans over the years...like Montana (her George & Mandy co-star Montana Jordan). He's seen every episode, don't be fooled." She added that she feels "lucky to have been a part of this once-in-a-generation goliath of a television show," thanking fans for their support over the years.

Co-star's tribute Mitchel Musso also didn't attend Osment wasn't the only one who missed the reunion. Her co-star Mitchel Musso, who played Oliver Oken, Miley Stewart's other bestie, also didn't attend. He shared a gallery of photos from the series on Instagram and wrote, "Hannah Montana wrapped around my heart and never really let go." "To all of you who grew up right alongside us...your friends were our friends too." He didn't explain why he missed the special.

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