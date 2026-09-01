Why the Met Gala canceled its John Galliano theme
What's the story
The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that the upcoming spring 2027 exhibition will no longer feature the work of designer John Galliano. The decision was made on Monday after a joint discussion between the museum and Galliano. This exhibition, titled John Galliano: Horizons, was to be only the third such show dedicated to a living designer in history.
Backlash
Galliano's past controversies
The decision to honor Galliano sparked controversy due to his troubled past.
Once a leading figure in couture fashion during the '90s and early 2000s, Galliano's career took a nosedive in 2011 after a series of antisemitic and racist incidents. These included an infamous video where he professed love for Hitler at a Paris restaurant.
Despite these controversies, he has continued to work in the industry, most recently as creative director at Maison Margiela until 2024.
Statement
Meaningful atonement is not achieved through an exhibition: Galliano
In his statement, Galliano thanked the museum and its key figures for considering an exhibition of his work.
He said, "I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past... I understand that meaningful atonement is not achieved through an exhibition."
"I do not want the debate surrounding me to place The Met in a difficult position or to distract from the remarkable work of the Costume Institute."
Support
Anna Wintour backs Galliano
Anna Wintour, Vogue's global editorial director, a Met trustee, and co-chair of the Met Gala, backed Galliano on Monday. She called his decision "very courageous" and said it reflected who he is.
Julie Menin, New York City Council speaker, expressed her satisfaction with the museum's decision not to honor Galliano.
Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, had earlier criticized the plan to honor Galliano amid rising antisemitism.
Career
New theme for Met Gala to be announced later
Galliano, who began his career at Givenchy in 1995 and became Dior's creative director from 1997 to 2011, is considered one of the greatest fashion designers.
His work was to be the theme for the next Met Gala in May 2027, the date coinciding with Yom HaShoah (Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day).
The museum has said it will announce details about a new spring exhibition and the 2027 Met Gala later.