Why the Met Gala canceled its John Galliano theme 

The decision to honor Galliano sparked controversy due to his troubled past.

Once a leading figure in couture fashion during the '90s and early 2000s, Galliano's career took a nosedive in 2011 after a series of antisemitic and racist incidents. These included an infamous video where he professed love for Hitler at a Paris restaurant.

Despite these controversies, he has continued to work in the industry, most recently as creative director at Maison Margiela until 2024.