Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry didn't attend 2026 Met Gala

The much-anticipated 2026 Met Gala , held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday (US time), witnessed a star-studded red carpet with celebrities like Manish Malhotra , Gauravi Kumari, Beyonce , Rihanna , and Anne Hathaway . However, the absence of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was conspicuous, as many had hoped to see them grace the event for the first time.

Unfulfilled expectations Markle, Harry's 1st Met Gala appearance Markle and Harry, who tied the knot in May 2018 after a two-year romance, have never attended the Met Gala. Their absence disappointed fans hoping for a royal appearance on the iconic red carpet. The couple's ties with key figures at the event, including co-chairs Beyonce and Venus Williams, fueled speculation about their attendance. Serena Williams's attendance, who happens to be a close friend of Markle's, further added to these expectations.

Speculated reason Reason for their absence and history of royal appearances While the exact reason for their absence remains unconfirmed, AOL reported that the couple recently returned from Australia. Historically, only a handful of British royals have attended the event. Princess Beatrice attended in 2018, wearing an Alberta Ferretti gown inspired by Tudor-era fashion associated with Anne Boleyn. The most notable royal appearance was by Princess Diana in 1996 when she donned a Dior slip dress by John Galliano, accessorized with a sapphire-and-pearl choker and Lady Dior handbag.

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