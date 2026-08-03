Why were Spider-Man's powers mutating in 'Brand New Day'?

Peter's physical changes begin with discomfort in his wrists and severe headaches.

These symptoms lead to a shocking moment when he wakes up trapped in webbing on his roof's ledge, indicating a major transformation has occurred.

His AI Assistant EV (voiced by Naomi Watts) explains that his body was reacting to a mix of trauma and emotional distress, and Peter realizes that this was triggered by seeing his friends Ned Leeds and MJ again after a long time.