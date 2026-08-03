Why were Spider-Man's powers mutating in 'Brand New Day'?
What's the story
In the movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland's Peter Parker aka Spider-Man's body and powers undergo strange mutations. This occurs after a few years of Doctor Strange's spell that erased Peter from everyone's memory. Despite becoming one of New York City's most beloved heroes, defeating numerous supervillains, and earning respect from police and the Department of Damage Control (DODC), he remains isolated. This loneliness triggers unexpected changes in his DNA.
Plot development
Peter's physical changes and emotional triggers
Peter's physical changes begin with discomfort in his wrists and severe headaches.
These symptoms lead to a shocking moment when he wakes up trapped in webbing on his roof's ledge, indicating a major transformation has occurred.
His AI Assistant EV (voiced by Naomi Watts) explains that his body was reacting to a mix of trauma and emotional distress, and Peter realizes that this was triggered by seeing his friends Ned Leeds and MJ again after a long time.
Comic reference
Webbing in Marvel Comics
Interestingly, in Marvel Comics, a similar event occurs after Spider-Man battles Morlun, as per Comicbook.com. After seemingly dying in the hospital, he wakes up encased in webbing and realizes his body has healed itself with new powers.
This storyline is mirrored in the movie, although the new powers are not as advanced as those in the comics.
Power enhancements
Peter's new powers and abilities
Coming back to the movie, Peter discovers his first new power is organic web shooting from his wrists.
His second upgrade comes with an enhanced spider-sense that acts like a radar sense, allowing him to hear, see, and sense everything around him at an almost dizzying level.
The final upgrade is a significant increase in strength, enabling him to defeat superhuman villains and even overpower DODC weapons designed specifically to take him down.
Character development
Adjusting to changes and seeking help
Peter initially struggles to control his new powers, leading him to seek advice from Bruce Banner on creating a power inhibitor.
However, he eventually realizes that he must embrace these changes instead of suppressing them.
This acceptance allows him to control his heightened senses and use them effectively in battles.
Ultimately, we see a happier Peter deciding to reconnect with his best friend Ned.