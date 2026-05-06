Why were hundreds of 'urine' bottles placed inside Met museum?

The Metropolitan Museum of Art staff was caught off guard when they found hundreds of bottles filled with what seemed to be urine. The bizarre act was a protest against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos , who was one of the co-chairs for this year's Met Gala . The protest was organized by the activist group Everyone Hates Elon, which aims to expose alleged poor working conditions at Amazon warehouses.

Allegations Protest highlights Amazon's working conditions The anti-billionaire group has long claimed that Amazon employees are sometimes compelled to urinate in bottles due to tight schedules and restricted access to restrooms. To highlight the same, little bottles with a yellow liquid were placed across the museum. The sticker on these read: "Boycott the Bezos Met Gala." Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, were named honorary co-chairs for this year's event in February.

Statement 'We couldn't let him get away with using celebrity, fashion' In a statement before the annual Met Gala took place, the group said, "Amazon founder and oligarch Jeff Bezos just finished his Met Gala pre-party at his penthouse and is getting ready for the big night." "We couldn't let him get away with using celebrity and fashion to hide his crimes. We're exposing them instead." The protest included signs and installations mocking conditions faced by Amazon workers.

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Protest Other installations were also put up One particularly provocative display called a group of plastic bottles a "Met Gala VIP toilet," with a sign saying: "Installed in honor of Met Gala chair Jeff Bezos. Go ahead, it's good enough for his staff." Empty bottles were also left outside the museum, inviting people to use them.

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City-wide protest Protest messages all over New York In the days leading up to the gala, protest messages have been seen all over the city. Activists also projected messages on Bezos's Fifth Avenue home and some of New York's most famous buildings, including the Chrysler Building and Empire State Building. Many celebrities have also spoken out, with actors like Taraji P Henson criticizing those who still attended the charity gala.