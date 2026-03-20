'Wicked: For Good' is coming to streaming: Details
Wicked: For Good, directed by Jon M Chu, is landing on JioHotstar from March 21, 2026.
The film picks up after Elphaba and Glinda defy the Wizard, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande leading as Elphaba and Glinda.
What happens in the film?
Elphaba is now hiding out in the forest fighting for animal rights, while Glinda becomes the Wizard's spokeswoman and gets ready to marry Fiyero, the new captain of Gale Force.
Nessarose rules Munchkinland with a tough grip; her failed spell shrinks Boq's heart, turning him into the Tin Man.
There's even a tornado that drops Dorothy's house on Nessarose, making her the Wicked Witch of the East.
Cast of the film
Alongside Erivo and Grande, you'll see Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and Marissa Bode playing Nessarose.