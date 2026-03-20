'Wicked: For Good' is coming to streaming: Details

What happens in the film?

Elphaba is now hiding out in the forest fighting for animal rights, while Glinda becomes the Wizard's spokeswoman and gets ready to marry Fiyero, the new captain of Gale Force.

Nessarose rules Munchkinland with a tough grip; her failed spell shrinks Boq's heart, turning him into the Tin Man.

There's even a tornado that drops Dorothy's house on Nessarose, making her the Wicked Witch of the East.