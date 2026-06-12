'Widow's Bay' finale arrives June 17 after Ruth curse reveal Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

The season finale of Widow's Bay lands on Apple TV June 17, and things are heating up.

In the last episode, we found out Ruth, Mayor Tom's assistant, is actually the last descendant of the town's founder and the reason behind its creepy curse.

The episode ended with Tom leaving the town hall, and it's possible he's heading to Ruth's house, so fans are waiting to see what happens next.