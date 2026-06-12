'Widow's Bay' finale arrives June 17 after Ruth curse reveal
Entertainment
The season finale of Widow's Bay lands on Apple TV June 17, and things are heating up.
In the last episode, we found out Ruth, Mayor Tom's assistant, is actually the last descendant of the town's founder and the reason behind its creepy curse.
The episode ended with Tom leaving the town hall, and it's possible he's heading to Ruth's house, so fans are waiting to see what happens next.
'Widow's Bay' renewed season 2
Creator Katie Dippold says the show mixes horror with humor because "life is a nightmare" and "the ridiculous absurdity of life."
Actor Matthew Rhys called the upcoming episode one of the most intense dramas he's worked on.
And good news: Widow's Bay has been renewed for a second season, so there's plenty more small-town mystery coming your way.