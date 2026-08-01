'Widow's Bay' returns for season 2 after 19 Emmy nods
Apple TV's horror-comedy Widow's Bay is coming back for Season two after a big debut in 2026 and 19 Emmy nominations.
The show, set on a cursed island full of oddball characters, has fans excited to see what happens next as the cast shares their ideas for new twists.
'Widow's Bay' cast pitch season ideas
Matthew Rhys (Mayor Tom Loftis) called the Season one finale a "massive cliffhanger," with his character trying to break the curse and save his son.
Dale Dickey (Rosemary) suggested a funny boat scene with Jeff Hiller's Dale searching for the sea hag.
Stephen Root (Wyck) wants more flashbacks to dig into everyone's backstories.
O'Flynn wants Patricia ancestor period drama
Kate O'Flynn (Patricia) hopes to play a British ancestor of Patricia in a period drama, saying, "I would love to play a British ancestor of Patricia or something... I like the idea of wigging up and doing a bit of period drama. Why not?"
Fans are curious how these ideas might shape Season two.