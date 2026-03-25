Wikipedia locks 'Dhurandhar' pages amid 'propaganda' film debate
Entertainment
Wikipedia has locked editing on the Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge pages while editors debated over calling the sequel a propaganda film.
The label stirred up debate, with some opposing the label and others defending it.
Editing restricted to users with extended confirmed access level
As of March 25, editing of these pages is restricted under "Extended confirmed protection" to users with the extended confirmed user access level, Wikipedia administrators, and bots.
Opinions about the films are split. While praised for their production, they've also been criticized for political portrayals and stereotypes.
Wikipedia reminds everyone that disputes are settled by consensus, not just by majority votes.