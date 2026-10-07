Wildcard Pulthukkiyil leaves 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 8' citing mental exhaustion
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Malayalam eight just had an unexpected shake-up: wildcard entrant Suvarna Pulthukkiyil has left the house almost as soon as she arrived.
Known for her outspoken takes on culture and gender, Suvarna joined on October 4 but stepped out a day later, sharing that mental exhaustion and tough tasks made it hard for her to continue.
Wildcards Nilina, Vipin, Vedhangi face challenges
Suvarna's quick exit has definitely changed things inside.
Now, fellow wildcards Nilina, Vipin, and Vedhangi are in the spotlight as they face new challenges.
Viewers can expect some fresh strategies and shifting alliances, just another reminder that anything can happen this season!