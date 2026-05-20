Will Aishwarya show up to Cannes 2026?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , a regular at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival , is reportedly set to make an appearance at the event's closing ceremony. The 79th edition of the festival started on May 12 and will conclude on Saturday, May 23. Despite her absence from the red carpet so far, fans can look forward to seeing her soon in France , per a recent report by MoneyControl.

Career milestone Rai Bachchan's iconic red carpet moments Rai Bachchan made her Cannes debut in 2002 with the premiere of Devdas, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Her yellow saree look from that year remains a favorite among Bollywood insiders, including Alia Bhatt. Over the years, she has consistently walked the red carpet, often attending as an ambassador for a beauty brand.

Fashion icon Her unforgettable looks at Cannes Rai Bachchan has taken her fashion game to new heights at Cannes with some unforgettable looks. Her Cinderella blue Michael Cinco gown in 2017 and the butterfly-inspired gown in 2018 are two of her most memorable outfits that went viral. These iconic looks have solidified her status as a global fashion icon.

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