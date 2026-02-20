Will 'Kohrra' return for season 3? Director answers
Kohrra's second season just dropped on Netflix and fans are already asking about a third.
But director Sudip Sharma told Variety India, "I don't know, honestly. Right now, I'm not even thinking about it."
So, no promises for more Kohrra—at least for now.
Meanwhile, Sharma is busy with new Netflix series
Sharma isn't taking a break—he's busy filming a new "genre-bending" Netflix series in Mumbai.
This upcoming show brings together Barun Sobti, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee.
Sharma says he's already on a set doing something else, and no premiere date has been announced.
'Kohrra' season 2 cast and plot
Season 2 stars Barun Sobti as Amarpal Garundi and Mona Singh as Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur.
The show dives into a murder mystery in Dalerpura while tackling real issues like family dynamics and inequality—and critics are calling it one of the best Indian OTT dramas right now.