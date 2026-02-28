Will PMK leader Anbumani show Marathi film Asha to Modi?
PMK president Anbumani was really impressed by the Marathi film Asha, which highlights the inspiring work of an Accredited Social Health Activist.
He found its message so powerful that he now wants to show it to Prime Minister Modi, and said he will meet Prime Minister Modi and bring this film Asha to his attention.
Anbumani recalls his time as Union Health Minister
Looking back at his time as Union Health Minister (2004-2009), Dr. Anbumani shared how his policies helped cut maternal deaths from 300 to 80 per 100,000 births and child deaths from 68 to 35 per 1,000 kids.
Still, he called out Tamil Nadu for not fully rolling out these programs, saying politics got in the way—even though India has 10.7 lakh ASHA workers across India.