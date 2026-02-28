Will PMK leader Anbumani show Marathi film Asha to Modi?

Anbumani recalls his time as Union Health Minister

Looking back at his time as Union Health Minister (2004-2009), Dr. Anbumani shared how his policies helped cut maternal deaths from 300 to 80 per 100,000 births and child deaths from 68 to 35 per 1,000 kids.

Still, he called out Tamil Nadu for not fully rolling out these programs, saying politics got in the way—even though India has 10.7 lakh ASHA workers across India.