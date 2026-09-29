Will Reeve, ABC News national correspondent, disclosed testicular cancer diagnosis
Entertainment
Will Reeve, ABC News national correspondent and son of the late actor Christopher Reeve, recently shared that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer earlier this year.
After his wife, Amanda, encouraged him to get checked when he found a lump in April, Reeve underwent surgery and treatment and kept working through it all.
Will Reeve now cancer free
Reeve's latest checkup in September confirmed he's now cancer-free.
Inspired by his parents' advocacy work, he's speaking out to encourage others to listen to their bodies and not delay getting help.
"I'm fortunate that I caught this early." He credits support from loved ones for helping him through and says this experience made him value community even more.