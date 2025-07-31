Will 'Saiyaara' get a sequel? Director Mohit Suri answers
Director Mohit Suri has addressed Sidharth Anand's wish for a Saiyaara sequel, saying, "For me, this was a culmination of a film by itself. We never know. I don't plan these things."
He made it clear the movie wasn't created with sequels or franchises in mind.
'Saiyaara's box office journey and critical reception
Saiyaara, which dropped with newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, surprised everyone by becoming the year's second-biggest Hindi hit—earning over ₹265 crore in India and crossing ₹400 crore worldwide in just 12 days.
It pulled this off without big stars or flashy marketing, going against the usual franchise-heavy trend.
What did Anand say about 'Saiyaara'
Sidharth Anand tweeted that Saiyaara showcased Suri's craft and praised the performances.
He said he'd love to see a sequel ("Just LOVED IT!!!"), but for now, Suri is sticking to his original plan: no sequel on the cards.