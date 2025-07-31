Will 'Saiyaara' get a sequel? Director Mohit Suri answers Entertainment Jul 31, 2025

Director Mohit Suri has addressed Sidharth Anand's wish for a Saiyaara sequel, saying, "For me, this was a culmination of a film by itself. We never know. I don't plan these things."

He made it clear the movie wasn't created with sequels or franchises in mind.