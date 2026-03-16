Will Smith congratulates Michael B. Jordan after Oscar win
Michael B. Jordan just scored his first-ever Oscar for Best Actor in Sinners at the 2026 Academy Awards.
During his speech, he gave a heartfelt shoutout to Black acting legends like Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, and Will Smith.
Will Smith responded with an Instagram post on March 16, sharing a photo of Jordan holding his Oscar with the caption CONGRATS, Beloved. Makin' History!
Jordan's historic win and speech
Jordan beat out big names like Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio for the win.
He thanked his co-stars Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfeld and director Ryan Coogler; he also expressed gratitude to those who had supported him.
It's a big moment not just for him but also for fresh stories in Hollywood.
Smith's past Oscars incident
Smith won Best Actor back in 2022 but was banned from Oscars events for 10 years after an onstage incident with Chris Rock.
Despite that chapter, he remains a huge inspiration to many young actors today.