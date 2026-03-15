Will Smith to Harvey Weinstein: Academy's strictest expulsions
Entertainment
The 98th Oscars made it clear: the Academy is serious about keeping its standards high.
After headline-making moments like Will Smith's 10-year ban for slapping Chris Rock in 2022, the message is: actions have real consequences at the Oscars.
Academy's stance on misconduct
Big names like Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, and Roman Polanski have all been kicked out over criminal convictions or misconduct.
Even less-publicized cases, like Adam Kimmel's expulsion for not registering as a sex offender, show the Academy isn't backing down.
It's all about making sure the Oscars stay a respected celebration of film.