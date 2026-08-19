Will Smith to join the cast of Allu Arjun's 'Raaka'?

The addition of Smith to the cast of Atlee's Raaka would undoubtedly take the film to another level.

The Oscar-winning actor is known for his versatility and has a massive global fan base.

As per Mid-Day, the location of the overseas schedule isn't locked yet, but the shoot will take place after September.

"His costumes have been finalised and there is immense excitement in the crew for the next leg," added a source."