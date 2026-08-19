Will Smith to join the cast of Allu Arjun's 'Raaka'?
What's the story
Hollywood actor Will Smith is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the upcoming Indian film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. According to reports, Smith may play the main antagonist in this sci-fi epic. The actor was approached for the role last year, and after a year-long discussion, an overseas schedule is being planned for his portions.
Film impact
Smith's potential role in 'Raaka'
The addition of Smith to the cast of Atlee's Raaka would undoubtedly take the film to another level.
The Oscar-winning actor is known for his versatility and has a massive global fan base.
As per Mid-Day, the location of the overseas schedule isn't locked yet, but the shoot will take place after September.
"His costumes have been finalised and there is immense excitement in the crew for the next leg," added a source."
Film details
'Shah Rukh will also join the international schedule'
Raaka is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. Apart from Smith, Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also rumored to be a part of the flick.
Although similar reports were dismissed in the past, the latest buzz suggests that "Shah Rukh will also join the international schedule at some point."
"He is currently shooting the final song for King, and will face the camera for Raaka after September."