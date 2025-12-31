No, Saumya Tandon won't return to 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'

Tandon is currently busy with another project, which she didn't disclose. She revealed that she won't be a part of the upcoming film adaptation of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, starring Shubhangi Atre and Rohitashv Gour. The movie is set to hit theaters on February 6, 2026. Tandon was last seen in the blockbuster film Dhurandhar. She addressed her role in Dhurandhar 2, saying it doesn't have much of her because her character's husband has died in the film.

Film role

Tandon's limited role in 'Dhurandhar 2'

Tandon said, "Dhurandhar Part 2 doesn't have much of me because my husband has died. So you will see me, but you are not going to have a lot of me." "I had already shared that it's a small part, but it has given a lot of love and made a lot of impact, which I had not expected." Meanwhile, she was the original Anita Bhabhi on the hit TV show, before being replaced by Vidisha Shrivastava.