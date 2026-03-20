'Voice of Hind Rajab': Oscar-nominated Gaza film 'blocked' by CBFC?

The Indian release of The Voice of Hind Rajab , an Oscar-nominated Tunisian film about the death of a five-year-old girl during the Israel-Gaza war, has been "blocked" by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), reported Variety. The film's Indian distributor, Manoj Nandwana from Jai Viratra Entertainment, said CBFC told him that releasing the film could "break up" India-Israel relations.

Distributor's stance Here's what the distributor said Nandwana had submitted the film to CBFC in February, aiming for a March 6, 2026, release. However, he was told that the film hasn't been cleared. He told Variety, "I told them: the India-Israel relationship is so strong that it's idiotic to think this movie will break it." He added, "The Voice... has been released in the U.S., U.K., Italy...and many other countries that have a relationship with Israel, but they want to censor it anyway."

Storyline About the film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' Written and directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, The Voice of Hind Rajab tells the story of the titular character's death in January 2024 as she and her family tried to escape bombing in Gaza City. The film uses actual audio from Rajab's frantic phone call with emergency operators during her family's escape, with actors voicing the emergency operators. It was nominated for an Oscar for Best International Feature Film.

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