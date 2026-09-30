Williams and Onieva welcome 1st baby, announce on Instagram
Entertainment
Jesse Williams (yep, the Grey's Anatomy star) and Alejandra Onieva just welcomed their first baby together!
They shared the news on September 28, 2026: Jesse posted a fun Instagram video with a fridge full of baby bottles and a nod to Do the Right Thing, while Alejandra shared a sweet clip of their baby's tiny feet.
Williams has 2 children from Drake-Lee
Williams, now 45, already has two kids, Sadie (11) and Maceo (10), from his previous marriage to Aryn Drake-Lee.
He and Onieva have been open about their excitement for this new chapter, often sharing glimpses of their parenthood journey online.
Earlier this year, they made their pregnancy public with baby bump photos.