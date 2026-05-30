Willis Sia dies after medical emergency during 'WaterWorld' training

Willis Sia remembered for 'Deacon' role

Sia was well-loved for playing Deacon in WaterWorld and even suited up as Darth Vader at fan events.

Colleagues and Resorts World Sentosa vice president Lena Lee shared heartfelt condolences with his loved ones, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of a WaterWorld performer and send our condolences to the family, our show vendor and his fellow performers during this very difficult time."

The WaterWorld show itself is famous worldwide for its wild stunts with fire and water. Sia was a big part of that excitement.