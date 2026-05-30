Willis Sia dies after medical emergency during 'WaterWorld' training
Willis Sia, a 42-year-old stunt performer at Universal Studios Singapore, died after a medical emergency during WaterWorld show training on May 19.
His fellow performers quickly stepped in to help and emergency services got him to the hospital by ambulance, but sadly, he did not make it.
Authorities say there is no foul play, though investigations are still ongoing.
Willis Sia remembered for 'Deacon' role
Sia was well-loved for playing Deacon in WaterWorld and even suited up as Darth Vader at fan events.
Colleagues and Resorts World Sentosa vice president Lena Lee shared heartfelt condolences with his loved ones, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of a WaterWorld performer and send our condolences to the family, our show vendor and his fellow performers during this very difficult time."
The WaterWorld show itself is famous worldwide for its wild stunts with fire and water. Sia was a big part of that excitement.