Wilson appears in court over alleged false posts about MacInnes

MacInnes denies retracting complaint

MacInnes denies ever retracting any complaint and says a shared bath with Ghost was just for medical reasons, not anything sexual.

Her lawyer claims Wilson's posts hurt MacInnes both professionally and emotionally. She hasn't been able to work since the incident.

On the flip side, Wilson argues that MacInnes is still landing a lead role and a six-figure record deal, so her career hasn't suffered.

The trial is ongoing, with closing arguments coming up next.