Wilson appears in court over alleged false posts about MacInnes
Rebel Wilson is in court after being accused of posting false statements about fellow actor Charlotte MacInnes.
The drama centers on Wilson's social media posts, which implied that MacInnes walked back a sexual misconduct complaint just to boost her career.
MacInnes's lawyer called Wilson "a fantastical liar" and said, "We say Ms Wilson cannot be believed on anything she has said."
MacInnes denies retracting complaint
MacInnes denies ever retracting any complaint and says a shared bath with Ghost was just for medical reasons, not anything sexual.
Her lawyer claims Wilson's posts hurt MacInnes both professionally and emotionally. She hasn't been able to work since the incident.
On the flip side, Wilson argues that MacInnes is still landing a lead role and a six-figure record deal, so her career hasn't suffered.
The trial is ongoing, with closing arguments coming up next.