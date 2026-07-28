Wilson: Nolan's adaptation of 'The Odyssey' lacks emotional, ethical depth
Emily Wilson, who's known for her translation of Homer's The Odyssey, isn't impressed with Christopher Nolan's new film adaptation.
In her London Review of Books essay, she praised the movie's visuals but felt it missed the emotional and ethical depth of the original story.
She pointed out that while the film is big on spectacle, it loses important themes like identity and real human connections.
Wilson criticizes 'The Odyssey' film script
Wilson also criticized the script for weak dialogue and flattening complex characters like Penelope and Calypso.
She wasn't a fan of added political twists, saying they made things confusing instead of meaningful.
On top of that, she raised concerns about filming in Western Sahara due to ongoing conflicts there.
Wilson notes 'The Odyssey' readership surge
Despite her critiques, Wilson noted a surge in readership for translations of The Odyssey and expressed hope that the movie might encourage broader interest in classical literature, a silver lining for fans of ancient stories.