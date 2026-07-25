Wilson prevails in defamation suit over MacInnes social posts
Rebel Wilson just came out on top in a defamation case brought by fellow actor Charlotte MacInnes.
The drama started over four social media posts where MacInnes said Wilson made her look like she lied to get ahead, including claims about retracting a sexual harassment complaint against co-producer Amanda Ghost.
Raper finds no serious harm
On July 22, 2026, Justice Elizabeth Raper ruled for Wilson, saying the posts didn't cause "serious harm."
The judge pointed out that while MacInnes first spoke up about the incident, she later changed her story to keep some control.
Testimonies from MacInnes, Ghost, and Wilson were called out for being inconsistent or exaggerated.
MacInnes plans to appeal, and experts say this case is a reminder of how unpredictable defamation lawsuits can be for both sides.