Wilson prevails in defamation suit over MacInnes social posts

On July 22, 2026, Justice Elizabeth Raper ruled for Wilson, saying the posts didn't cause "serious harm."

The judge pointed out that while MacInnes first spoke up about the incident, she later changed her story to keep some control.

Testimonies from MacInnes, Ghost, and Wilson were called out for being inconsistent or exaggerated.

MacInnes plans to appeal, and experts say this case is a reminder of how unpredictable defamation lawsuits can be for both sides.