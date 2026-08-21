Wilson returns as Pryce Cahill in 'Stick' season 2

This time, we meet Santi, a talented 17-year-old hoping to break into the pro golf world, while Pryce aims for a historic comeback as the oldest major winner.

Rhea Seehorn joins as Amanda, the team's new coach.

Familiar faces like Mariana Trevino, Judy Greer, and Olyphant return, plus real-life commentators Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman make guest appearances.