Wilson returns as Pryce Cahill in 'Stick' season 2
Entertainment
Owen Wilson is back as Pryce Cahill in Apple TV's sports comedy Stick, with season two premiering November 4.
The new season kicks off with a double episode and then drops weekly until December 30, following pro golfers chasing big dreams and dealing with real-life struggles.
Seehorn joins as coach, Santi introduced
This time, we meet Santi, a talented 17-year-old hoping to break into the pro golf world, while Pryce aims for a historic comeback as the oldest major winner.
Rhea Seehorn joins as Amanda, the team's new coach.
Familiar faces like Mariana Trevino, Judy Greer, and Olyphant return, plus real-life commentators Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman make guest appearances.