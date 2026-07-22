Wilson wins defamation case over 'The Deb' co-star posts
Entertainment
Rebel Wilson just won a defamation case brought by her The Deb co-star, Charlotte MacInnes.
MacInnes had claimed that Wilson's Instagram posts in 2024 and 2025, where Wilson accused her of dropping a sexual harassment allegation for career gain, hurt her reputation.
MacInnes strongly denied the accusation, but the court didn't see it as defamation.
Raper dismissed case, MacInnes to pay
Justice Elizabeth Raper ruled that Wilson's posts didn't legally damage MacInnes's reputation and dismissed the case.
On top of that, MacInnes now has to pay for Wilson's legal costs.
This wraps up a long-running dispute linked to their film project, The Deb.