Wilson wins 'The Deb' suit and co-producers pay $359,000
Entertainment
Rebel Wilson just scored a big win in court against the co-producers of her movie The Deb.
The producers blamed her online posts for the film's flop at the box office (it made just $335,000), and alleged contract breaches, but the judge mostly sided with Wilson.
She owes them only $10 in damages, while they have to pay her $359,000 plus interest.
Wilson cleared of 'The deb' defamation
This isn't Rebel's first legal victory this year.
She was also cleared of defamation after The Deb's lead actor accused her over some 2024 social media posts about behind-the-scenes drama.