Wilson's 'The Deb' fuels international legal fight over defamation
Rebel Wilson's film, The Deb, has kicked off an international legal mess. It started when Wilson accused producers Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron of embezzlement and bad behavior.
Charlotte MacInnes, who was linked to the project, denied the claim that Ghost had behaved inappropriately toward her and sued Wilson for defamation, but last week, an Australian judge ruled Wilson's posts were not defamatory.
MacInnes accuses Wilson of smear links
After losing in Australia, MacInnes appealed and said Wilson had ties to websites trashing Ghost with harsh language.
The Los Angeles case, where Ghost and Cameron are suing Wilson for defamation, is headed to court on October 5.
Metadata from earlier court proceedings points to Wilson's company Camp Sugar being linked to the smear sites, though she denies any role.