Wim Wenders tells filmmakers to 'stay out of politics'

Wim Wenders, heading the Berlinale 2026 jury, told filmmakers to "stay out of politics," saying movies should inspire people, not push political agendas. He sees cinema as a way to balance political noise—not add to it. His comments landed right in the middle of debates about Germany's stance on Gaza.

'We have to do the work of people...' Wenders explained, "We have to do the work of people, not the work of politicians."

He believes films change how we see life—not how politicians think.

Arundhati Roy withdraws from Berlinale His remarks stirred things up at Berlinale. The festival already faced criticism for staying neutral on Gaza while being vocal on Ukraine and Iran.

After Wenders spoke out, Indian writer Arundhati Roy withdrew from the Berlinale and canceled her attendance at a screening of her restored 1989 film, calling his view "unconscionable."