Winderbaum says he wants 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Season 2 Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

Marvel fans, there's fresh buzz about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law possibly getting a second season.

Brad Winderbaum, who heads Marvel Television, recently shared how much he wants to continue Jennifer Walters's story.

While he made it clear that Season two isn't in production yet, he pointed out that the show is one of Marvel's top streaming hits and has found fans outside the usual superhero crowd.