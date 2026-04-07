Winderbaum says he wants 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Season 2
Entertainment
Marvel fans, there's fresh buzz about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law possibly getting a second season.
Brad Winderbaum, who heads Marvel Television, recently shared how much he wants to continue Jennifer Walters's story.
While he made it clear that Season two isn't in production yet, he pointed out that the show is one of Marvel's top streaming hits and has found fans outside the usual superhero crowd.
'She-Hulk' could stay in MCU
Even with all this excitement, there are still some creative and practical hurdles before a new season can happen.
For now, Winderbaum's comments keep hopes alive, and hint that She-Hulk could stick around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a while.