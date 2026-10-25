Winner Mathur reconnects with 'The Alliance' contestants on video call
Entertainment
Mini Mathur, winner of The Alliance, recently jumped on a video call with the show's contestants, and it was all smiles.
With Veere from Veere Ki Wedding playing in the background, everyone was laughing and sharing a laugh during a group video call.
Even months after the finale, their bond is clearly going strong.
Mathur surprised by 'The alliance' friendships
What surprised Mathur most? The genuine friendships that lasted beyond the show's cutthroat vibe.
Big names like The Alliance contestants joined in to share a laugh.
They've managed to stay close: proof that real connections can outlast even the toughest competition.