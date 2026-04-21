Witherspoon defends Instagram video urging women to embrace AI

Witherspoon urges women's inclusion in AI

Witherspoon admits AI has business perks but also worries about its environmental impact and how it could replace jobs.

She points out that women are less likely to use AI, even though their jobs are often most at risk from automation.

For her, getting more women involved isn't just smart, it's essential for shaping creative fields like filmmaking.

"It's so, so important that women are involved in AI because it will be the future of filmmaking," she said, adding that no tech can ever replace real human creativity.