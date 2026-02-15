Wiz Khalifa's father passes away; rapper shares heartfelt tribute

Khalifa's emotional note to his dad

Khalifa opened up about their last conversation, where his dad said he was proud of Wiz's movie work—something that now motivates him to keep going.

He also posted childhood photos with both his late father and sibling, Dorien 'Lala' Thomaz, crediting his dad's home studio for sparking his music career.

Grateful for fans' support, Khalifa said their kind words are "helping me feel better." He also wrote, "You and La La are together again."