Wiz Khalifa's father passes away; rapper shares heartfelt tribute
Entertainment
Wiz Khalifa shared that his father, Laurence W. Thomaz, has passed away peacefully at 63.
The rapper posted a heartfelt tribute on social media, thanking his dad for years of support and guidance.
Khalifa's emotional note to his dad
Khalifa opened up about their last conversation, where his dad said he was proud of Wiz's movie work—something that now motivates him to keep going.
He also posted childhood photos with both his late father and sibling, Dorien 'Lala' Thomaz, crediting his dad's home studio for sparking his music career.
Grateful for fans' support, Khalifa said their kind words are "helping me feel better." He also wrote, "You and La La are together again."