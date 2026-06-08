Woman watches Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' during brain surgery
What's the story
In a surprising feat, doctors at a private hospital in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh removed a brain tumor from a woman while she was awake and watching actor Pawan Kalyan's film They Call Him OG. The patient, identified as Koteswaramma, underwent what is known as "awake brain surgery," where the patient is kept conscious during part of the operation.
Procedure details
Tumor was located near critical areas of her brain
The medical team said that Koteswaramma had been experiencing symptoms related to a brain tumor and was referred for specialized treatment. After detailed scans and examinations, doctors found that the tumor was located close to critical areas of the brain responsible for speech and motor functions, reported NDTV. To reduce the risk of damage to these vital regions, they decided to perform awake brain surgery.
Patient's response
Film helped reduce her anxiety, kept her engaged
During the operation, scenes from OG were played to help Koteswaramma stay calm and reduce her anxiety. The surgery was led by neurosurgeons Dr Arun Kumar and Dr Rajasekhar, along with a team of anesthetists, nurses, and technicians. Dr Rajasekhar explained, "The patient is a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan. Playing scenes from OG helped her stay relaxed and cooperative. Her responses during surgery helped us monitor brain function in real time."
Procedure
How awake brain surgery helps doctors
While explaining the procedure, Dr Kumar said, "During awake brain surgery, the patient remains conscious for a part of the procedure so that we can continuously monitor speech, memory, and motor functions. This helps us remove the tumor more safely while protecting critical brain areas." The 2025 film, directed by Sujeeth, also stars Emraan Hashmi and Prakash Raj.
Medical significance
Hospital officials described the procedure as a major success
Hospital officials described the procedure as a major success. The tumor was reportedly removed without any complications, and the patient is recovering well under observation. Medical experts opine that awake craniotomy procedures are becoming crucial in treating complex brain tumors because they allow doctors to maximize tumor removal while reducing the risk of any damage to vital brain functions.