Woman who shot at Rihanna's home pleads not guilty Entertainment Mar 25, 2026

A woman named Ivanna Ortiz has pleaded not guilty after allegedly firing shots at Rihanna's Los Angeles home earlier this month.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, even though Rihanna and her family were inside at the time.

Police say Ortiz was stopped about three miles away; prosecutors said she was found with ammunition and a disguise, and investigators later recovered an assault-style rifle from a vehicle linked to the suspect.

Ortiz's social media posts depicted an obsession with Rihanna and included posts about the singer prior to the attack.