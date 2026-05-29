Women in UK music and comedy recount sexual harassment fears
Women in the UK music and comedy scenes are opening up about sexual harassment, sharing stories of being groped, kissed without consent, and sent explicit messages.
Norwich singer Lizzie Blissett and comedian Shona Hoey say speaking out feels risky, with real fears of being blacklisted or hurting their careers.
Surveys show widespread UK entertainment harassment
Surveys show this isn't rare: about a third of 2,500 female Musicians' Union members reported being sexually harassed while working as musicians, and over 20% in comedy have experienced or witnessed harassment.
Despite the Me Too movement, Labour MPs and groups like the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) say there's still not enough protection for women in entertainment, and they're calling for stronger action to challenge the culture and change behavior.