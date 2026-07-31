Why Disney canceled Season 2 of 'Wonder Man'

The show starred Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley as Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery, respectively. It also featured X Mayo, Demetrius Grosse, Zlatko Buric, Arian Moayed, and Olivia Thirlby.

The series was created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest.

Abdul-Mateen II took to Instagram to express his disappointment over the cancellation but thanked fans for their support.

"That's life, right? Everything will shake out. I wanted to say thank you to everybody who WATCHED the show," he wrote.