'Wonderment Tour': AR Rahman brings his magic to Chennai
Entertainment
AR Rahman brought his Wonderment Tour to Chennai with a packed concert at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium—his first big show in his hometown after a long break.
Fans got to relive classics from Roja all the way to Jai Ho, making it a true celebration of Rahman's legendary career.
Dhanush's surprise appearance
The crowd went wild when Dhanush unexpectedly joined Rahman on stage for Usure Pogudhey.
Their chemistry was electric, and social media couldn't get enough of this epic moment.
Highlights of the night
Rahman treated fans to favorites like Tere Bina/Aaruyire, Raasathi, Chandralekha, Muththa Mazhai, Adanghata Asuran, Usure Pogudhey, and Jai Ho.
The Wonderment Tour had traveled across the UK, the US, Canada and the UAE before arriving in Chennai.