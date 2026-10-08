Wood denied bail after domestic violence charges, lawyer disputes strangulation
Entertainment
Sam Wood, who you might remember from The Bachelor Australia, has been denied bail after being charged with domestic violence.
He was arrested on Saturday on the Sunshine Coast and is facing allegations of assault and strangulation.
In court, his lawyer argued self-defense but pushed back against the strangulation claim.
Companies cut ties with Wood
Bail was refused because the court worried he might interfere with witnesses or reoffend.
Evidence included a video statement from the alleged victim, injury photos, and an emergency call recording.
As the case gained attention, companies like DBG Health cut ties with Wood, and several influencers, including Tiffiny Hall, have distanced themselves.
His next court date is set for November 23.