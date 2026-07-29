Wood says she's disappointed not returning to 'Practical Magic' sequel
Entertainment
Evan Rachel Wood, who played Kylie Owens in the original 1998 Practical Magic, won't be returning for the sequel coming out September 11, 2026.
She recently shared that she's disappointed about missing the chance to reunite with the old cast and revisit those magical memories as an adult.
'The Book of Magic' inspires sequel
Wood explained her exclusion comes down to a shift in creative direction: the sequel is inspired by Alice Hoffman's newer novel < em>The Book of Magic, which takes the story in a different direction.
As a result, Joey King will now play Kylie Owens, and Maisie Williams steps in as Antonia Owens. Aidan Quinn also won't return.
Susanne Bier directs this next chapter for the magical Owens family.